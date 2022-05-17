TAMWORTH — Joan C. Jones, 83, most recently of Tamworth, passed away peacefully at Wolfeboro Bay Center on April 24, 2022.
Joan was born to Ronald and Marjorie Houldsworth of West Boxford, MA. Her father built “Camp” in Moultonborough where she spent summers with her siblings Candy, Ronald and Pam. Joan called Moultonborough home for most of her adult life and was proud of her contributions to the school community. She and her late husband, Clayton, served on the Moultonborough Community Association, where they were integral in creating support for the construction of Moultonborough Academy. Before sports buses were available, Joan drove entire sports teams to games in her 1970s Ford Esquire Wagon. It was a tradition that earned her “Athletic Mom of the Year.”
Joan was very social and was known by many for helping others and being the source of laughter with her colorful sense of humor. She was a hard worker, spending years working at the Laconia State School, driving Moultonborough rural mail route, working at Heath’s Grocery and summers at The Dari-Maid. Her favorite job, at Elan Publishing, allowed her creativity to shine. She designed sports record books, teacher planners and journals. Joan traveled the country with Clayton representing the company. When Joan retired she and Clayton enjoyed cruising and traveling the world, including Japan. In true form, when Clayton was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, she made sure he received the care he needed.
Joan is survived by her siblings, Candy Ballentine (Tom) and Ronald Houldsworth (Barbara). She is also survived by her children, Deidre Lee Lambert, Elizabeth Morin (JB), Gregory Currier (Erlinda), and Jim Currier (Tessa); her grandchildren, Jayson, Heather, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Avelyn, Myles and Danny; as well as her great-grandchildren, Nicole, April, Bryant, Czairah, Addison and Julian.
Joan is predeceased by her husband Clayton, her sister Pam Kimball (Walter), and her granddaughter Eden.
The family would like to thank everyone who aided in Joan’s care, including but not limited to, the ladies who took care of her at her home, and the staff at Wolfeboro Bay Center and Hospice.
Burial will be private with the family at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.