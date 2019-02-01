GILFORD — Joan Brulotte, 84, of Gilford died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Goldencrest Assisted Living in Franklin, surrounded by her family.
Joan was born on March 10, 1934, in Lakeport, the daughter of Edna and Blynn Drouin. She lovingly ran a daycare from her home and cared for many local children through the years. Joan was also a home worker for Annalee Dolls of Meredith.
Joan enjoyed camping with her husband, Richard "Dick" and her children and grandchildren. She and Dick were avid card and game players that shared many fun times playing and laughing with family and friends. They also loved to gather for New England Patriots football games, sharing food, love and lots of exciting wins.
Joan was a graduate of the Laconia High School, Class of 1952, and enjoyed meeting her best friend, Arlene Dollof, and other classmates for monthly lunches.
Joan his survived by three sons, Timothy Brulotte of Sanbornton, Scott Brulotte of Gilmanton, and Edmund Brulotte of Gilford; her daughter, Lisa Brulotte, of Summerfield, North Carolina; nine grandchildren, Jennifer, Ryan, Jaden, Nicole, Mitchell, Renee, Connor, Drouin, and Jackson; six great-grandchildren, Ilyana, Camryn, Isaac, Cassandra, Paxton, and Iris; her sister, Deanna Danahy; and two brothers, Paul Drouin and Allen Drouin.
There will be a Celebration of Life by the family in the spring. She will be greatly missed by many but is back in the loving arms of her late husband, Richard "Dick" Brulotte.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Joan's name can be made to the Richard Brulotte Lakes Region Scholarship Fund, PO Box 7312 Gilford, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
