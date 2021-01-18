LACONIA — Joan Booth, 88, of Gilmanton Iron Works, died Friday, January 15, 2021, at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Joan was born November 15, 1932, to the late Irving and Hilda (Hue) Ford in Winthrop, MA.
Joan was a bookkeeper for Copley & Fradin Distributors for many years.
She retired on Crystal Lake enjoying boat rides, sitting on the pier with family and friends. Joan was an avid New England sports fan, cheering on the Bruins, Red Sox and Patriots. She was a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her sons, David Booth and his wife Bea of Seekonk, MA, and Peter Booth and his wife Tracy of Seekonk, MA; daughter, Bonnie Greenless of Sanbornton; and daughter-in-law, Trish Booth of Northfield; and grandchildren, David Booth and his wife Nicole, Steven Booth, Jamie Wood and her husband Eric, Peter Booth Jr. and his wife Tonya, Chloe Booth, Hannah Booth, Dylan Booth and Athena Booth; along with 11 great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Dominic, Vito, Logan, Talia, Peter, Mason, Colton, Devon, Alyson and Briana; and eight step-grandchildren, Kim and wife Tina, Katie, Damen, Riley, Morgan, Kirsten, and Nicole. She also leaves behind her beloved cat, Fluffy. Joan was predeceased by her husband Benjamin H. Booth; son, William Booth; son-in-law, Daniel Greenless; and granddaughter, Skyler Booth.
Joan was a member of the Gilmanton Community Church. She loved Pastor Chris and her church family.
A private family memorial service will be held at the Gilmanton Community Church Saturday, January 23, 2021.
Burial will be private at the Rhode Island Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Exeter, RI.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Joan’s name be made to NH Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
