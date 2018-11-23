FRANKLIN — Joan Adeline Sloss, 90, of Laconia, died on Nov. 17, 2018, at the Franklin Regional Hospital.
Joan was born on June 11, 1928, in Derby, Connecticut, to John Davidson Sloss Jr. and Ruth Elmira (Jermain) Sloss. Joan was raised in Ansonia, Connecticut, where she graduated from Ansonia High School in 1946.
Joan was employed by The Evening Sentinel newspaper for many years as a proofreader, Linotype operator and teletype setter. In 1969, Joan moved to St. Augustine, Florida, where she became involved in real estate at St. Augustine Beach.
She was a member of the Corpus Christi Church, the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Guild, and the Choir of Corpus Christi. Joan also volunteered and was an associate of the Sisters of St. Joseph at Lourdes Hall. She was a volunteer at the Counsel on Aging of St. Augustine and the St. Augustine Art Association.
In 2005, Joan moved to Wildwood Village in Laconia.
Joan is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Harriet and Robert Meade, of Laconia; her brother, George Sloss, of Hobe Sound, Florida; her nephews, Kevin Sloss, of Prospect, Connecticut, Mark Sloss, of Naugatuck, Connecticut, Gary Sloss, of Naples, Florida, Wayne Sloss, of Naples, Florida, and Bob Meade, of Conifer, Colorado; and her nieces, Dana Meade, of Laconia, and Donna Dunagan, of San Diego, California.
According to Joan's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Burial services will be private.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
