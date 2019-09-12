NEW HAMPTON — Joan A. Smith Blake, 89, of Pinnacle Hill Road, New Hampton, passed away peacefully at home on the farm on Sept. 9, 2019, surrounded by her children.
Joan went to school in Ashland, and vocational school in Dover, to become a beautician and cosmetologist, after which she worked at the Beauty Box in Plymouth. She then married her husband, Sam Blake, and resided in New Hampton, where she raised her children and built her life.
Joan was always very involved with all the aspects of working the farm and caring for her children and many others. She was a member of the 4-H, Squam Lake and Lower Intervale Grange, for 76 years. She spent many years teaching her children the love of music and was a seventh-generation fiddle-player herself. Joan was a proud ticket-seller and sewing lady for her much loved Royal Eagles Drum and Drill Corp. She would often set you back by rooting for the New York Yankees, but she loved watching the Patriots and, yes, the Red Sox, too!
Joan spent years working hard at the local apple orchards, the family farm, and making sure that everyone was taken care of, including feeding you and making sure that you were happy. She sold flowers, vegetables, and pumpkins to help support her children and the farm. She did everything, from haying, planting, weeding, harvesting, canning, and even treading the corn in the silo. She also won many baking awards and Grange awards over the years. Joan was always giving “family history lessons” and traced back many generations of relatives. She really enjoyed helping others learn about the family tree and how everyone was connected.
Joan was predeceased by her parents, Ziba H. and Minnie E. Smith; two brothers, Ziba A. Smith and Kent A. Smith; and her husband of 49 years, Clifton “Sam” Blake.
She is survived by her children, Annette and Harry Lindenberger of Ledyard, Connecticut, Andy and Edna Blake of New Hampton, Peter and Melanie Blake of New Hampton, and Beth and Eric Anderson of Belmont; 10-plus grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. The number always grew because, when she loved you, she counted you as her own and you “were family.” Joan is also survived by her sisters, June Smith of New Hampton, Nina and Stanley Huckins of Bridgewater, and Juanita and Wayne Gates of Columbia Crossroads, Pennsylvania; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services to honor Joan’s life and legacy will take place at Mayhew’s Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the New Hampton Village Cemetery, with a reception to follow.
To sign Joan’s Book of Memories, see www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
