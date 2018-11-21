LACONIA — Miss Joan A. Sloss, 90, of Laconia, went home peacefully on Nov. 17, 2018, at Franklin Hospital.
Joan was predeceased by her brother, John, a nephew, and her long-time friend.
She is survived by another brother and sister and many nieces and nephews.
She worked for many years in newspapers as a Linotype operator before retiring and moving to Florida. She spent many happy years there, and enjoyed fishing, crabbing, gardening, doing needlework, and doing good works for her church.
Per Joan’s wishes, services will be private.
