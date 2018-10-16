BELMONT — Jo Anne Elizabeth (Clark) Stevens, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Oct. 14, 2018.
She was born “under a lucky star” on Feb. 18, 1932, in Franklin, to Maltheno and Helen (Roach) Clark. She attended St. Mary’s School and was a graduate of Franklin High School.
Jo Anne married the “love of her life”, Robert Stevens, in 1953. Together they raised a family, worked, traveled and had many adventures. They traveled around the country in their motor home, took a trip to Ireland and went on several cruises and trips to Newfoundland.
She had a variety of jobs, including Stevens Mills, A&P, Giles Dairy, Pudgie’s Diner, Star Market, and Annalee Dolls, as well as, at one time, helping Bob with the milking of 84 dairy cows.
Jo Anne and Bob were longtime residents of Belmont. She was a member of the Belmont Fire Bells and was the Belmont Public Librarian for several years. She was an avid Red Sox fan, and loved reading, birdwatching, doll collecting and collecting napkins.
She was extremely proud of her Irish ancestry (48 percent, according to her DNA), but most of all she was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Along with her husband of 66 years, Robert, she is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Rowe of Washington state and Helen Corriveau and her husband, Brad, of Belmont; grandchildren Angela Hutchinson and her husband, Michael, of Northfield, Joslyn Corriveau of Belmont, and Benjamin Corriveau and his wife, Alicia, of North Carolina; great-grandchildren Zachary Plourde, Avery and Ethan Hutchinson, and Nicholas Corriveau; her sister, Linda Lapierre of Franklin; foster brother John Lacourse, also of Franklin; and sister-in-law Alice Hurst; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Gloria Croteau; and two brothers, Richard and Robert Clark.
Her family would like to sincerely thank her caregivers from Central NH VNA and Hospice for the care and the support they gave to Jo Anne in her final days.
According to her wishes, there will be no calling hours, but a Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Church in Belmont on Saturday, Oct. 20, at 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jo Anne’s name to, St. Jude’s Children Hospital, St. Librie’s Indian School in Ashland, Montana, NH Special Olympics (Winnipesaukee Comets), or the Central NH VNA and Hospice.
