NORTHFIELD — Jill Phelps Griffin, 46, of Northfield, passed away at her home on Sept. 15, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was born in Laconia on Jan. 15, 1973, the daughter of Edward and Nancy (Davidson) Phelps. Jill graduated from Winnisquam Regional High School, Class of 1991, and from the University of New Hampshire in 1995, with a degree in social work.
After graduating from college, Jill moved to Los Angeles and worked in a home for troubled girls, a job she found very rewarding. While living in LA, her wanderlust for travel took her to France where she enjoyed traveling the country and immersing herself in the local culture. Jill returned to California after her international travels and enjoyed her years in the Los Angeles area. She was an excellent tour guide to family and friends who visited her during her time on the west coast.
Jill relocated back to the Northeast and settled in the Portland, Maine, area. There she met and married Dave and her life’s passion as a mother began with the arrival of their first child, Lauren. They went on to have two more children, Evan and Beni, who rounded out their family of five. Jill loved being a devoted mother to her three children. They enjoyed family trips to many beautiful New England destinations where they all enjoyed sampling the local cuisine and taking in the beautiful scenery.
Jill was very bright and she and her family rarely missed a nightly Jeopardy episode. She was extremely witty and had a smile that could light up the room. Jill was a beloved “Boogie” to her family and close friends and will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her.
She was predeceased by her father, Edward Phelps of Tamworth, and her step-father, David Huckins of Tilton.
She is survived by her husband, Dave Griffin, and their three children, Lauren, Evan, and Beni, of Northfield; mother Nancy (Davidson) Huckins of Tilton; step-mother Mary Phelps of Tamworth; brothers John Stanton and family of Auburn and Ross Phelps and family of Tilton; sister Katy Brophy and family of Meredith; sister Mary Beaudin and family of Sanbornton; brother Alex Phelps and family of Meredith; sister Samantha Borowski and family of Columbus, Georgia; and sister Kady Nyaga and family of Syracuse, New York; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins, all who loved her dearly.
Calling hours will be at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road (584 West Main St.) in Tilton, on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. A private family burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jill’s memory to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Donations may be made out to: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and mailed to: D-H Development Center, Attn. Jason Naugler, 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756.
