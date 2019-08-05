NEW HAMPTON — Jesse Forrest passed away on Aug. 2, 2019, at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, after a period of declining health.
Jesse was born on May 21, 1923, in Lancashire, England, to John and Jesse Ryder. She immigrated to the United States with her parents in 1925 and grew up in Brooklyn, New York. Jesse told many stories of her friends and her ethnic neighborhood, especially their trips to Rockaway Beach and Coney Island. She attended public high school and business school.
Jesse worked on Wall Street and was especially proud of her work with the British Admiralty during World War II.
She met Seppo Olavi Suominen (Wayne Forrest) and they married in January 1943, before Wayne deployed with the U.S. Navy to the South Pacific. They remained together for 65 years.
After the War, in 1945, they moved from the city and bought a farm in Wentworth. Jessie learned about farming from the Grange, Extension Service and her new neighbors. They raised their three daughters, ran the farm, and eventually turned the farm into a summer resort, Woodhaven Cottages, which they operated successfully for 30 years. When they retired, they built their home on Beech Hill in Wentworth. They spent winters at Vero Beach, Florida, at their winter home. Most recently, she lived on Dana Hill Road in New Hampton.
Jesse was always ready for an adventure and loved to travel, taking many trips in the U.S. and Europe. She visited her birthplace in England in 1985. She especially loved her summer trips to Maine with family.
Jesse was an accomplished artist, especially in landscape painting. She was also a seamstress, sewing all the family’s clothes, prom and wedding dresses. She loved to garden, knit and crochet and enjoyed her family and her pets. She taught Sunday School and drove the Wentworth Elementary School bus. Jessie was an avid swimmer. She swam almost every day and taught all her children and grandchildren how to swim.
Jessie was predeceased by her husband, Wayne, and her granddaughter, Shelby Sirlin.
She is survived by her daughters, Joan Sirlin of White River Junction, Vermont, Susan Koh and husband Gary of White River Junction, Vermont, and Helen Difilippe and husband Jamie of New Hampton; five grandchildren, Erik Difilippe and wife Amanda of New Hampton, Anthony Difilippe and Adam Difilippe of New Hampton, Dr. Edward Sirlin and wife Sarah of Hollis, and Amy Koh of Newton, Massachusetts; and six great-grandchildren.
A private burial will be on Aug. 7 in the Foster Cemetery in Wentworth.
Dupuis Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. For more information, go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.