MOULTONBOROUGH — Jesse Donald Patrick passed away Feb. 17, 2020, at his home in Moultonborough, at the age of 92. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Jesse was predeceased in 2012 by his wife of 61 years, Loretta (Albers).
He leaves behind his sister, Mary Tripp, of Newton, Iowa; a daughter, Kathy Holly (husband Tom) of Meredith; daughter Robyn Patrick-Mayer (husband Jack) of St. George, Utah; son Jeff Patrick of Moultonborough; daughter Lynn James (husband Greg) of Grass Lake, Michigan; and his daughter, Jamie Patrick-Wilson, of Moultonborough. A loving grandfather, he will also be dearly missed by his grandchildren, Steven Holly, Jenny Knowles, Daniel Jennings, Sandra Benard, Stephanie Clark, Ryan Jennings, Lauren Patrick-Ray, Casey Colbath, and Brad Wilson. He also leaves behind 13 great-grandchildren.
Jesse grew up in Mapleton, Iowa, and graduated from Mapleton High School. He went on to study agriculture at Iowa State College, where he met and married Loretta Albers. Shortly after that, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, and served overseas in the Korean Conflict.
Upon his return, he was employed by the U.S. Government, and he and Loretta moved the family to Athens, Greece, for several years. After returning stateside, they moved the family various times, living in Iowa, Virginia, Florida, and, in 1981, they settled in Moultonborough, New Hampshire.
While living in Florida, Jesse spent time learning the marine trades. He worked as the first mate on a fishing vessel, and learned to be a marine mechanic. This trade led him to the Lakes Region in New Hampshire, where he spent time as the service manager at Channel Marine in The Weirs, and Trexler Marine in Moultonborough, where he worked until his retirement.
It was in New Hampshire that he also followed in his father’s footsteps and became a Masonic Lodge member.
Jesse was a lover of nature, and passed that love on to his offspring. He learned all that he could about wildlife, especially birds. Many will remember him as “the old man at the Chickadee Station,” where he worked part-time for many years. Stories are still told about the young red-tailed hawk that came regularly to visit Jesse as he sat in his backyard, and how the bird one day came and sat on his lap, and studied him closely. There is also the story about the baby coyote that Jesse found abandoned, that would only allow Jesse to handle him. These were just some of the examples of the connection that he had with living things.
Reading and studying (and Sudoku) were some of the ways that Jesse loved to spend his time. He loved passing on his knowledge of all things natural and metaphysical. Many hours were spent in seeking to discover the secrets of life, and to share them with all who knew him. Family and friends will long remember Jesse’s kindness, honesty, integrity, wisdom, and love of family. He will be missed.
Jesse’s family would like to thank the Lakes Region VNA and Hospice for all of their assistance and compassion at a difficult time.
No formal arrangements have been made. There will be a family memorial gathering in the near future.
