LACONIA — Jerome “Sandy” Leavitt Jr. was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Jerome and Ronnie Leavitt.
He is survived by his sister, Jane L. Quimby of Gilbert, Arizona; four nieces and nephews; six grand-nieces; five grand-nephews; and one great-grand-nephew.
Sandy graduated with the Class of 1962 from Laconia High School.
He served in the Army from January 1966 to January 1969. He loved to snow and water ski. While stationed in Germany, he was part of the international ski patrol, teaching military dependents how to ski. His other duties included aircraft maintenance and single-rotor helicopter maintenance.
After returning to the States, Sandy attended marine maintenance training. While living in Florida, he managed several marinas.
Sandy was interred with military honors at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell on June 5, 2018.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.