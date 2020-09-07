HOLDERNESS — Jeremy Scott Zimmer, 47, of Holderness, died at his home on September 3, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Born in Berlin, Germany, on March 3, 1973, he was the son of the late Philip J. and Dorothea “Dolly” G. (Burhoe) Zimmer.
Jeremy grew up in Holderness and graduated from Holderness Schools. He also attended Plymouth Regional High School. He has been a resident of the Baker-Pemi Valley for all his life, spending the last seven years in Holderness.
Jeremy worked in various jobs throughout his life in the fields of logging, tree service, carpentry, property management.
Jeremy enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hunt, fish, and ice fish. He enjoyed dirt track racing in Rumney and Barre, Vermont.
Jeremy is survived by his children, Andrew Zimmer of Plymouth, Julie Ann Zimmer and Zachary Zimmer, both of Georgia, Lilli Ann Zimmer of Plymouth, Emily Zimmer of Warren; his mother, Dolly G. Zimmer of Holderness; his brothers, Jeffrey S. Zimmer of Alstead, NH, Joseph S. Zimmer of Plymouth; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; his significant other, Dawn Dumark of Holderness.
A graveside service will be held in the Trinity Churchyard Cemetery, on Friday, Sept. 11th, at 1 p.m. The Rev. Christopher Drew, pastor of the Holderness Community Church, will officiate.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
