MEREDITH — Jeremy “Jake” Ambrose, 50, of Meredith, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2022 with his loving family by his side.
Jake was born on October 22, 1971 to high school sweethearts, Sonny and Sandy Ambrose. Jake graduated from Interlakes High School in 1990. For the past 25 years he has worked for VUTEk/EFI. Jake resided in Meredith all of his life, where he raised two amazing sons who never stopped looking up to their dad. They were his pride and joy.
Jake was no ordinary guy. He was the most genuine person, never judged, and could make conversation with anyone he met. He always had a “it is what it is” attitude and was the type of guy that would give his last dollar to help out someone just put a smile on their face. He was a motorcycle enthusiast. Jake loved his 1977 sportster. Motorcycles were his passion and he enjoyed his riding brotherhood that were more like family. You would find Jake on any given day tinkering up in the barn working on his bike (and everyone else’s!) He lived for his family time, whether it be geeking out to movies, or his road trips to Colebrook.
Jake’s “goodbye” was always an “I love you” and never went a day without telling that to his family and friends. That is why we loved him and will miss him immensely.
Jake was predeceased by both sets of grandparents, David and Polly Ambrose and Olaf and Margorie Taylor; his father, Sonny Ambrose; and Uncle, Mike Taylor. He is survived by his two loving children, Chris Ambrose and his wife Samantha, and David Ambrose, all of Meredith; his mother, Sandy Ambrose; brother, TJ Ambrose and his wife Megan; Uncles, Skip and Kenny; Aunt Jackie and her husband Greg; his niece, Taylor; nephews, Devin, Jake and Landon; countless number of cousins, and an abundance of great friends.
The family would also like to thank the incredible doctors, nurses and ICU staff at Laconia-Concord Hospital that took such good care of Jake.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA, 8815 Conroy Windermere Road Suite 309, Orlando, FL 32835
No need to get fancy, come as you are, as Jake would have wanted.
Calling hours will be held at Mayhew Funeral Home in Meredith on Sunday, February 20 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m.
