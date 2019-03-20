LACONIA — Jeremiah (“Jerry”) Vincent Donovan, age 83, widower of Barbara (O’Brien), resident of Laconia since 2006, passed away on March 15, 2019, at his home at Taylor Community in Laconia.
Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on June 11, 1934, Jerry was the oldest son of the late Patrick and Mary (Burns) Donovan. He grew up in Somerville, Massachusetts, and graduated from St. Clemens High School, Class of 1953, and Northeastern University, Class of 1958, with a bachelor of science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He resided in Arlington, Massachusetts, for 23 years, before retiring to Moultonborough, after a 27-year career, culminating as president and chief operating officer at Commonwealth Electric Company.
In retirement, Jerry was an active member of the Moultonborough Lions Club and the Moultonborough Planning Board.
Jerry was a devoted husband and father who cherished time spent with his family. He was generous and kind to everyone in his life. In his spare time, Jerry enjoyed golf, the Red Sox, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Jerry is survived by his son, retired Army Lt. Col. Michael Donovan, and his wife, Ines, of Castle Rock, Colorado; and three daughters, Karen O’Shea and her late husband, Jack, of Moultonborough, Lisa Glos and her husband, Michael, of Parkville, Maryland, and Susan Dillman and her husband, Brad, of Chelmsford, Massachusetts. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Brian, Lauren, Benjamin, Peter, Karalyn, Michael F., Michael P., and Jennifer.
He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara.
Jerry’s family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of Taylor Community for their wonderful care.
Funeral services will be at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Meredith on June 6 at 10 a.m., followed by a private burial in Moultonborough at Shannon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the charity of your choice.
The Mayhew Funeral Home in Meredith will oversee the arrangements.
