Jeraldine Ann Braley

MERRIMACK — JeriAnn passed away at the age of 74 on January 18, 2021 due to complications of Covid at CMC hospital in Manchester N.H.
JeriAnn is the daughter to Gerald and Virginia Braley of Sanbornton, NH.
It is simply amazing how one person can touch and affect so many lives. She loved her family more than anything and will be missed by many.
JeriAnn is survived by her husband, Edward Rainville, they have been married for 55 years and their two daughters, Melissa & Robert Bousquet and Melinda & Justin Corson; grandchildren, Ryan Ordway, Macleod Corson, Derek Clark, Kaitlyn Bousquet, Jake Bousquet; twin great-granddaughters, Madison & Danielle Clark; and sister ,Susan McNally.
Per JeriAnn’s request there will not be any calling hours.
A graveside celebration of life will be held by family at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Franklin Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.