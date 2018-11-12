HAINES CITY, Fla. — Jennifer Rollins Ford, 48, of Haines City, passed away Sept. 29, 2018, surrounded by her family, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center, after a tragic accident.
Jen was born on Sept. 17, 1970, in Laconia, New Hampshire, the daughter of Fred H. Rollins and Barbara Powell Rollins of Sanbornton, New Hampshire. She grew up in Sanbornton, later moving to Northfield, New Hampshire.
Jennifer was a graduate of Winnisquam Regional High School, Class of 1988. She worked at Winnisquam Regional School District as a para-educator, then worked for many years at Spaulding Youth Center in Northfield and was deeply involved with Special Olympics. At the time of her death, she was employed at Independent Community Transport in Winter Haven.
She leaves behind the love of her life, Allan Walker of Haines City; her mother, Barbara Powell Rollins of Sanbornton, New Hampshire; daughter Amanda Ford Murphy of Northfield, New Hampshire, and granddaughters Annabella and Fayth; daughter Jamie Walker of Haines City, and granddaughter Alina; son Jeremy Walker of Lynch, Kentucky, and grandson Waylon; her brother, Patrick Rollins, and wife Patricia of Gilmanton Iron Works, New Hampshire; sister Cheryl Ober and partner William Kenney of Gilmanton Iron Works, New Hampshire; sister Charlene Hughes and husband Gregory of Belmont, New Hampshire; brother Frederick J. Rollins of Sanbornton, New Hampshire; nieces Sarah Davis and Gillian Rollins; nephews Jonathan, Adam and Matthew Ober and Ian Rollins; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and her precious dog, Lilly.
Jennifer was predeceased by her father, Fred H. Rollins, and grandson Gage A. Love.
Jen will be remembered for her hard work and her passion supporting Special Olympics, taking the plunge at Hampton Beach every year, her willingness to take in anyone that needed support and a helping hand, and her kind-hearted soul. She loved returning to New Hampshire as often as she could.
Services will be on Friday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Laconia, New Hampshire, with the Rev. Shawn Therrien officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to NH Special Olympics in honor of Jennifer.
