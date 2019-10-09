BELMONT — Jennifer “Nikki” Dragon, 33, of Arlene Drive, died on Sept. 25, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
Nikki was born on July 19, 1986, in Dunoon, Scotland, the daughter of James and Edna (Ferris) Dragon.
Nikki loved to cook and spend time with her family. She was also a published avid writer.
Nikki is survived by her father, James Dragon; her mother, Edna Dragon; her partner of two years, Ashley Norton; three sons, Liam, Keegan, and Deaclan; her daughter, Ameilya; her brother, James “J.P.” Dragon; and her sister, Tabitha Vanpolen.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Pitman’s Freight Room, 94 New Salem St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
