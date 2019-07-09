HOLDERNESS — Jennifer F. Durfee, 40, of Holderness, passed away April 12, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was born in Claremont.
She is survived by her parents, Florence (Doreen) and Elliott (Spike) Davis; grandmother Adelina Springer; two brothers, Scott Davis and his wife, Becky Davis, and Eric Ferland and his wife, Emily Ferland; and two sisters, Bethany Davis and her fiancé, Lamar Morton, and Jessica Sylvain and her husband, Jacob Sylvain. She has several nieces and nephews, including recent newborn twin nephews; one great-niece; and several cousins, aunt and uncles. Jennifer considered all her friends to be family.
She was predeceased by two grandfathers, Eliott Davis and Richard Springer, and her niece, Lilyanna Johnson.
Jennifer was an active member in the community, including Lakes Region Community Services, her favorite times including participating in Special Olympics, listening to music, dancing, celebrating life and most importantly spending time with those all around her. Her carefree, loveable spirit was felt by all.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Pitman’s Freight Room in Laconia on Sunday, July 21, from 2 to 6 p.m.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to Lakes Region Community Services Foundation, PO Box 509, Laconia, NH 03247, given in tribute to Jennifer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.