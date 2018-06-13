FRANKLIN — Jeffrey Alan Weatherbee, 45, a longtime resident of Franklin, died Thursday, June 7, 2018, at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Jeff was born in Laconia, Feb. 27, 1973, son of Lester and Mary (Beach) Weatherbee.
A jack of all trades, Jeff enjoyed working as an automobile mechanic.
Jeff loved life, his daughters and extended family. At times he enjoyed a wild streak, enjoying time on his Harley, four wheeling and his tattoos. He was known to be a real jokester. He also had a great fondness for animals.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, and uncle and nephew.
He leaves two daughters, Ashley M. Cross of Gilford and Courtney Weatherbee of Danbury, and their mother Amy Cross of Danbury; his parents, Lester and Mary Weatherbee of Franklin; brothers Lee Weatherbee and his wife Missy of Boscawen, Eric Weatherbee and his wife Ginny of Northfield and Michael Weatherbee and his wife Jamie of Tilton; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, June 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road (584 West Main St.) in Tilton.
A private celebration of his life will be held for family at a later date.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions in his name to the Franklin Animal Shelter, PO Box 265, Franklin, NH, 03235-0265.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.