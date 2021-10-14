Jeffrey S. Burrows, 54

Jeff Burrows passed away Oct. 2, after a four-year battle with cancer.
He was born on July 27, 1967 in Laconia and raised in Ashland. In his youth he enjoyed the outdoors and spent much of his time hiking, fishing, biking and camping with friends Chad Ewens and Doug Paquette. After high school Jeff took a job as a mason tender where he would carry blocks, bricks and mortar for the stone masons on the job site. Jeff stuck with this job and under the direction of Carl Brewer (in Jeff’s opinion “the best mason ever”), also became a mason. His beautiful artwork and gifted craft can be seen in many properties around the state.
From a young age, Jeff developed another passion ... laughter. He had dreams of becoming a stunt man and would spend hours practicing how to throw himself down a flight of stairs (a trick he used to rouse himself into embarrassing situations), intending to get another laugh.
Jeff helped raise two children, Angela Trent Pastuszak and Jeffrey Trent. Jeff had extreme pride in both Angela and Jeffrey with their accomplishments and parenting of Aubrey Pastuszak and cool Jeffrey Trent. Jeff was forever thankful to Jeffery's and Angela's mom, Rita Avery, for sharing their lives with him and for her stedfast friendship.
Jeff joins his brother Mike, nephew Rick, grandparents Tom and Evelyn McNamara and Donald and Rita Lott, aunt June Cripps, and uncles Fran McNamera and Rene Paquette and his loving dog Willy in heaven. Jeff is remembered lovingly by his mother Doris McNamara; his father Steve Burrows (Doreen); sisters, April Hibberd, Stephanie Burrow Erskine (George), Andrew and Erica Burrows and their children Darren, Andrea and Aven; nephews and nieces, Steven Southworth, Winter Hibberd, Brittany Lemlin (Hilary), Bella Hibberd, Kaila Burrows, Carlie Burrows, Brandy, Bentley, Eleanor, and Oliver; great-nephews, Carter Burrows and Lincoln Southworth; and great-niece Letti Lemlin; and his sweet kitties, Kitti and Terri will also miss him.
There were several people that influenced Jeff and it was his intention to reach out to express his gratitude for their impact on him before his time ran out. His mom promised to do that and would like to add them to those he remembered: Steven Southworth, Chad Ewens, Doug Paquette, Paul Pierson, Doug Peters, Bobby Inkel, Carl Brewer, Ernie Paquette, David Lee, Dana Lott, Robyn and Bryan, Lorri, Stephanie, Matt, Steve, Bud, Brenda, Janet, Tony, Puy and Bean and all his Learning Express friends ... Kim and Bruce, Bryan, Mike, Lauren, John and Robbie, Doyle, Lou and Sharon and all the staff. He enjoyed his work there and appreciated all of you. Sharon ... you gave him pride in himself and so much joy. Thank you.
Those that knew Jeff best will attest that he was an honest and generous man full of extremes. That is true about every part of him to the extents that he would go to get a laugh, to cook and provide food for a crowd, to maintain his integrity, to show his capacity to love, to his anger and most importantly his strength. At a young age we think strength is simply the ability to physically lift a heavy weight, but as we grow we learn that strength is the capacity of your heart, to endure through pain, trial and adversity because you know you are on the right path. This is how those of us that knew him well will remember him, as the strongest man we knew and the guy that loved to make us laugh.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Lakes Region VNA Hospice for their compassion, caring and respect of Jeff doing his way.
In lieu of flowers or condolences, come gather with us on Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Fosters Boiler Room in Plymouth and share a positive story of the fun and kind side of Jeff. After all ... causing laughter was Jeff’s greatest joy ...
Family friend, Elliott Dupuis from Dupuis Funeral Home, in Ashland, has assisted in carrying out Jeff’s end of life wishes.
