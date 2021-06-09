LACONIA — Jeffrey “Jeff” Roy, 28, left this world in the early morning of June 8, 2021, after losing a war with addiction.
Jeff was born on January 20, 1993 in Laconia, son to his proud parents, James Roy and Gina (LaFlamme) Roy.
Growing up in the Lakes Region, Roy took full advantage of all it had to offer playing sports; of which his two favorites were football and swimming. He loved shrine weekend camping trips in Hanover and the many weekends having cookouts and playing grunt or corn hole with family and friends.
During his war, Jeff moved to Burlington, VT, to try and get a fresh start. With the unwavering support of his sister, Sunni, things went good for a while, but his demons were never far behind. Until we meet again. We love you son, Mom, Dad, Sunni.
Jeff leaves behind his sad grandparents, Robert and Carlene Roy and Rocky and Sandy LaPiere; his parents, his siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of Jeff’s life will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., at the Elks Lodge #876, 17 Sugarbush Lane, Gilford, NH 03249.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Jeff’s name be made to the Friends of Football, c/o Laconia High School, 345 Union Avenue, Laconia, New Hampshire, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
