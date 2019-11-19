LACONIA — Jeffrey Phillip England was born to Phillip and Donna England on July 23, 1963, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Jeff died unexpectedly on Nov. 11, 2019, while vacationing in Tampa, Florida.
He was a long-time business owner of Autofinders in Laconia, and an active member of the Lakeport Community Association. Jeff loved running, the cacti of Arizona, the sunshine in Tampa, Florida, and his summer garden in New Hampshire. He had a passion for cars, John Deere mowers, and Harley-Davidson motorcycles. His most treasured times were spent with his family and friends.
He was a proud father to Heath, Brianna, and Christina England; glowing “Papa” to Belle, Paislee, and Adalee; and devoted brother to Joel, Julie, Joan, and Jennifer England. He was a dedicated best friend to Kevin Eastwood.
Jeff was preceded in death by his sisters, Joan Feller and Jennifer England; aunt Myrene England and uncle Alan England; and grandparents Frank and Eleanor Carbee and Tony and Irene England.
A celebration of life will take place at a date to be determined.
Donations in honor of Jeff may be made to the Lakeport Community Association, 15 Railroad Ave., Laconia, NH 03246; or the Rambling Vewe Farm Trail, http://www.ramblinvewefarm.org/?page_id=4.
