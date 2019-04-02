BELMONT — Jeffrey Marc Ellsworth Sr., 57, of Cherry Street, died at home on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Jeffrey was born on May 17, 1961, in Laconia, the son of Wendell and Helen (Stone) Ellsworth.
Jeffrey was the facilities manager for the Bank of NH. He liked to work on small engines, lawn movers, snow blowers, and his cars and motorcycles. He would always lend a hand to help his neighbors. Jeffrey loved all outdoor activities.
Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Linda (Smith) Ellsworth, of Belmont; his mother, Helen Ellsworth; children Jessica Houle, Jeffrey M. Ellsworth Jr. and his wife, Gerlie Ellsworth, Krystal and Jeremy Greenwood, and Jeremy Ellsworth and his wife, Ezikeil Ellsworth; and grandchildren Lysithea Ellsworth, Kiara Ellsworth, Haley Greenwood, Kaden Greenwood, Lacey Houle, Cody Houle, Kyra Ellsworth, and Yael Rugene Sabile.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his daughter, Jennifer Ellsworth; his sister, Debbie Ellsworth; and his in-laws, Bev and George Smith.
There will be no calling hours or services.
A Celebration of Life will take place in May. For more information, contact the family.
For those who wish, the family suggests that donations may be made to Wilkinson-Beane Inc., PO Box 67, Laconia NH 03247, to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
