Jeffrey H. Brodsky, 49

Jeffrey H. Brodsky, 49 

MANCHESTER — Jeffrey H. Brodsky, an accomplished journalist and oral historian, passed away July 26, at age 49, at home in Manchester, after battling an aggressive form of Parkinson’s disease for the past decade. He will be remembered by family and friends for his dynamic personality, courageous spirit and deep loyalty to his loved ones. Those who met him would never forget him.

Born and raised in Manchester, Jeff showed his journalistic talent at an early age. As editor-in-chief of his high school newspaper, he led the Manchester Central newspaper staff in transforming the student publication into a broadsheet format based on The Boston Globe, also adding color photography, a revamped design and updated typography. Jeff then secured high-profile interviews with all nine candidates for the 1992 Presidential election, including the eventual winner, Bill Clinton. His efforts revitalized a stagnant circulation and increased readership to make it the highest-circulated school newspaper in the country at that time.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.