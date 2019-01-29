MADISON, Ala. — Jeffrey Elwell, a beloved father, son, brother, and grandfather, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack at the age of 57 early Monday morning, Jan. 21, 2019.
Jeffrey was born on March 20, 1961, in Portland, Maine. He was raised in Maine for 14 years, then he moved to New Hampshire where he resided for many years. He graduated from Laconia High School in 1980. He then served in the Air Force from 1983 to 1987. On July 8, 1989, he married his wife, Sarah.
He worked at New Hampshire State Hospital for 23 years before he retired early and moved to Alabama in 2015 to be near his daughters and his grandchildren.
Jeffrey was a devoted father and grandfather. Family meant everything to him. He was a hard worker. He was quiet, but he loved a good joke. He loved sports, especially football and baseball, where his favorite teams were the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox.
Jeffrey had a servant's heart that was willing to sacrifice his own needs to meet the needs of the ones he loved. Above all, he was a man of faith. He was a compassionate, loving, and godly man. Jeffrey will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all those who knew him. But we celebrate his life, as he is at peace with his Savior.
Jeffrey is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sarah Ivester Elwell; his two daughters, Charissa Matson and Jessica Hastings; his parents, Richard and Elizabeth Elwell; his brother, Tim Elwell; his sister, Judy Matulis; and his five grandchildren, Hannah, Gabriel, Seth, Josiah, and Lucy Matson.
He was predeceased by his brother, Steven Elwell.
A funeral service took place on Jan. 25, at Wall Highway Baptist Church in Madison, Alabama. Burial followed at Roselawn Cemetery in Athens, Alabama.
