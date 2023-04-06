CENTER HARBOR — Jeffrey Brown, 49, of Center Harbor, passed away on Sunday, April 2, at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, following a short illness surrounded by his family.
Jeff was born in Orange, New Jersey, on May 6, 1973, son of Alfred and Lorraine Brown. He attended Montclair High School in New Jersey, Plymouth State University and graduated from the New England Culinary Institute where he pursued his love of the culinary arts.
Jeff worked in several local restaurants through the years where he refined his craft before eventually fulfilling his dream of opening his own restaurant. In 2013, he and his wife Annie Brown opened the successful Lakeside Deli & Grill on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith.
Jeff was a wonderful and generous person through and through. He was always there for his family and friends, offering to help if it was ever needed — food, advice, and support. He loved the outdoors, and when time allowed from his busy schedule and in his younger years he could be found on the lake, kayaking, biking, or skiing the NH mountains. Most of all, he was the proudest and best dad to his children.
Jeff was the loving and proud life partner to Annie O. (Lally) Brown; loving dad to his two sons, Liam Brown (21) and Ryan Brown (16) who he cherished enormously. Jeff is also survived by brother, David Brown and his wife Christine; a bevy of nieces and nephews who adored him; sisters- and brothers-in-law; mother-in-law, Maureen Wetzel; his treasured dog Bodhi; and a long list of friends who will miss him dearly.
Calling hours will be held at Mayhew Funeral Home, Routes 3 and 104, Meredith, on Monday, April 10, from 3 until 5 p.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcomed for Jeff’s children’s education, c/o Liam/Ryan Brown Education Account, 261 College Road, Center Harbor, NH 03226.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the Brown family. To leave a condolence, go to: mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
