MOULTONBOROUGH — Jeffrey “Jeff” Bernard Torrence, 54, of Ledgemere Estates, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Jeff was born on July 21, 1964, in Mooresville, North Carolina, the son of the late William and Irene (Caldwell) Torrence.
Jeff would spend his time working on cars, cooking, and listening to rock music. He loved animals, the summertime, late-night snacking, and spending quality time with his family. Jeff was a skilled handyman and enjoyed working for Sonny’s Tree Service.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Cassandre (McNeil) Torrence; two sons, Jeffrey and Brandon; four brothers, Willie, Mikel, Steve, and Ricky; four sisters, Barb Page, Nancy Kelly, Dorothy Springs, and Peggy Kelly; mother-in-law Kim; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, William, John, and James.
Jeff would want us to be happy during this time. There will be a Celebration of Life on Monday, June 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Jeff’s memory to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
