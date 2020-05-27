LACONIA — Jeannie I. Matei, 57, of Union Ave, died on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Franklin Regional Hospital.
Jeannie was born on September 3, 1962, to Russell W. Wyatt, Sr. and Rita (Cloutier) Wyatt.
Jeannie worked as a self-employed accountant.
Jeannie leaves behind her mother, Rita Wyatt; her son, Daryl and his wife, Bridget of Franklin; five grandchildren; Real 10, Madilynn 6, Thomas 5, Sophia 2 and another granddaughter due in June; one sister, Bonnie Wright and her husband, Stanley of Whitefield, NH; two brothers, Daniel Cloutier of Savannah, Georgia, Tom Schultz of Wilton, NH; her sister-in-law, Gail Wyatt of Laconia, NH; as well as several nieces and nephews. She'll be missed very much by family and friends, but she's now with her father, brothers and Coco the family dog.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
