MEREDITH — Jeannie Fourel Cooperman, 89, of Carleton Road, died at home on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
Jeannie was born on Aug. 8, 1929, in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of George and Marguerite (Kerbrat) Fourel. She was a resident of Beacon Hill for many years, spending the last 20 years a resident of Meredith.
Jeannie was the beloved and devoted wife of the late Dr. Sheldon Cooperman. She was a longtime and much-respected French teacher at Shady Hill School in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Jeannie profoundly impacted many of her students who often returned to see her long after they had left.
She and her late husband, Sheldon, moved from Beacon Hill to Saddle Hill, New Hampshire, and were immediately embraced by their neighbors. They loved the area and made a huge impact on it. They wanted to do what they could to see to it that the valley would remain as it always had been, beautiful and undeveloped, by buying land and placing it in conservation for future generations to enjoy.
She loved and was loved by her family, friends and communities. She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched.
Jeannie is survived by five children, Steve Lee, Chris Lee, Steven Cooperman, Kenneth Cooperman, and Brenda (Cooperman) Egizi; and nine grandchildren, as well as her sister, Claude Fourel, of Brookline, Massachusetts.
Services will be at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 5 Bedford Farms Drive, Suite 201, Bedford, NH 03310.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
