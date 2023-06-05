Jeannette T. Kollar

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida — Jeannette Theresa (Hebert) Kollar, 92. of St. Petersburg, Florida, died Jan. 22, after a period of failing health. She was born Nov. 7, 1930, in Franklin, New Hampshire, daughter of Henry and Mathilda (Gagne) Hebert. Jeannette graduated from Franklin High School in 1948. She married Bernard A. Kollar on Aug. 23,1949, at Saint Paul’s church. He predeceased her in 2003, after 54 years of marriage.

Jeannette loved being a mother, and had eight children, Kathleen Brown of Hernandon Florida, Bernie of Las Vegas, Nevada, Nancy and Robert Jordan of Tilton, New Hampshire, Patricia and Louis Dumont of Wells, Maine, Tom (who predeceased Mom in 2011), Deborah and Peter Garofoli of Andover, Massachusetts, Mary and Paul Hoisington of Hanover New Hampshire, and John David "JD" and Suphap Totsakrai of St. Petersburg, Florida, with whom she made her home. Jeannette is survived by 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Along with her husband and son, she was predeceased by her siblings, Laura, Lucille, Olive, Peter and Roland Hebert.

