ST. PETERSBURG, Florida — Jeannette Theresa (Hebert) Kollar, 92. of St. Petersburg, Florida, died Jan. 22, after a period of failing health. She was born Nov. 7, 1930, in Franklin, New Hampshire, daughter of Henry and Mathilda (Gagne) Hebert. Jeannette graduated from Franklin High School in 1948. She married Bernard A. Kollar on Aug. 23,1949, at Saint Paul’s church. He predeceased her in 2003, after 54 years of marriage.
Jeannette loved being a mother, and had eight children, Kathleen Brown of Hernandon Florida, Bernie of Las Vegas, Nevada, Nancy and Robert Jordan of Tilton, New Hampshire, Patricia and Louis Dumont of Wells, Maine, Tom (who predeceased Mom in 2011), Deborah and Peter Garofoli of Andover, Massachusetts, Mary and Paul Hoisington of Hanover New Hampshire, and John David "JD" and Suphap Totsakrai of St. Petersburg, Florida, with whom she made her home. Jeannette is survived by 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Along with her husband and son, she was predeceased by her siblings, Laura, Lucille, Olive, Peter and Roland Hebert.
Jeannette’s career at the Franklin Regional Hospital started in 1966. She completed her business degree at Franklin Pierce College while working and retired in 1993 as director of human resources after 27 years of service. She and her husband moved from New Hampshire to Hernando, Florida, the following year. Jeannette loved living in Florida, enjoying birdwatching, gardening, playing Bunco and lunching with friends. She was heavily involved in the St Scholastica’s Community of Catholic Women’s Club. Jeannette loved a good party, pinot grigio, great food, and sunsets at the beach.
A visitation will be held in St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church at 108 School St., Franklin, New Hamsphire, at 10 a.m., on June 15. A Mass of Christian Burial follows at 11 a.m. Following that celebration, Jeannette will be interred next to her husband at the Holy Cross Cemetery on Route 11 on Carr Street, Franklin New Hampshire.
Expressions of sympathy can be made online to the Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin, at neunfuneralhomes.com. Donations can be made to St. Scholastica Roman Catholic Church, 4301 W. Homosassa Trail, Lecanto, FL 34461, or to a charity of your choice in her name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.