Jeannette Theresa (Hebert) Kollar of St. Petersburg, Florida, died Jan. 22, after a period of failing health.

She was born Nov. 7, 1930, in Franklin, daughter of Henry and Mathilda (Gagne) Hebert. Jeannette graduated from Franklin High School in 1948. She married Bernard A. Kollar on Aug. 23, 1949 at Saint Paul’s church. He predeceased her in 2003 after 54 years of marriage.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.