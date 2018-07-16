BELMONT — Jeannette Corrinne Rossi, 85, of Laconia passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia.
Jeannette was born on March 11, 1933, in Lynn, Massachusetts, to the late Ernest and Susan (Carrano) Rossi. She was a graduate of Lynn English High School and worked as a social worker for disabled adults for the Lakes Region Community Services.
Jeannette was an avid Nascar, NE Patriots and Red Sox fan. She loved her family, her country and sharing time playing cards or visiting with the many people fortunate enough to call her friend. All those who knew her will remember her warm smile, her kind heart and wonderful sense of humor.
Jeannette is survived by her one son, Gary Dudman, and his wife, Karen, of Alton; one daughter, Judy Kay Dudman, of California; five grandchildren, Cory Dudman, Allyson Dudman, KariLyn Mclellan, Erich Mclellan and Alexa Jordan Morrill; four great-grandchildren, Cory Forrest Dudman, E.J. McLellan, Dominic McLellan, and Erich Hughes; a sister, Lois Santoro; one niece, Gail Santoro; and two nephews,Robert Santoro and Richard Santoro.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, David Rossi, and a nephew, David Robert Rossi.
A private celebration of life will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Jeannette’s name to the American Breast Cancer Society.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
