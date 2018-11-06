FRANKLIN — Miss Jeannette N. Morency, 92, formerly of Franklin, died at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen on Nov. 5, 2018.
She was born in Franklin on Dec. 10, 1925, the daughter of Octave and Emelie (St. Pierre) Morency. She lived in Franklin most of her life and attended St. Mary School and graduated from Franklin High School in 1944.
For over 45 years, Jeannette was employed at Griffin Saw Shop (later became Stanley Tools). She later worked at Webster Valve, Mountain Ridge Healthcare Center, and later at Arwood’s in Northfield prior to retiring.
She was a communicant of St. Paul Church and was a longtime member and former treasurer of the Court Annie Nesmith of Catholic Daughters of America. She also was a counselor for the Junior CDA.
Jeannette volunteered at Franklin Regional Hospital and RSVP.
Family members include her brother, Fernand J. Morency of Tilton, and eight nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Paul and Peter Morency; and sisters-in-law Pauline Morency, Marguerite Morency, and Isabelle Morency.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. in St. Paul Church, with burial following in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Jeannette may be made to St. Gabriel Parish, PO Box 490, Franklin, NH 03235.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting Jeannette’s family. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
