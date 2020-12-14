OLATHE, Co. — Jeannette (Callender) Hepp passed away at 94 on December 7, 2020, after a life exceptionally well-lived.
She was born and grew up in Oak Park, Illinois, with an outgoing spirit and intrepid sense of adventure. During WWII she played women’s pro baseball in Chicago where on a blind date she met her future husband, Don Hepp, a sailor. They married after the war, built their first home themselves in Portland, Oregon, had two children and lived in Oregon, New Jersey and Hawaii. In retirement, they built a home in Rockaway, Oregon, remaining active in the Lions Club and traveled the world. After Don’s death, Jeannette moved with the seasons, settling in Montrose, Colorado to be close to family.
Jeannette was a story-teller, avid beach-walker, sports fan, traveler, “card shark” and never met a stranger. Her smile and positive spirit remained strong, despite declining health in recent years.
Survivors are daughter, Donna Hepp and husband ,Jeff McKillip of Belmont, New Hampshire; and son, Michael and wife Anne in Colorado; grandsons, Guy Hepp in California and U.S. Navy Lt. Simon Hepp and his wife Elizabeth in Rhode Island; great-grandsons, Lochlan and Alistair.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the fall of 2021.
