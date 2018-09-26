MOULTONBOROUGH — Jeanne Marie “Auntie Peach” Dupont, 84, of Moultonborough, died on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at the Hanover Hill Health Care Center in Manchester.
Jeanne was born on Jan. 2, 1934, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Eugene and Laura (Howard) Dupont. She lived in Moultonborough for 25 years, having relocated from Boston, Massachusetts.
Jeanne worked as a registered nurse at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary for more than 30 years. She was a tender, loving woman, who cared for her family. She was a mother figure to many friends and family, earning herself the name Auntie Peach. She was an avid photographer who loved to travel. But most importantly she was a dedicated aunt to all of her “children.”
Jeanne is survived by her brother, Richard Dupont Sr.; her sister, Barbara (Dupont) Farrell; her nieces, Suzanne Morabito, Rose Wheaton, Charmaine Dupont, and Jayme Dupont; her nephews, Kevin Farrell, Richard Dupont Jr., and Dwayne Dupont; her great-nieces, Jenna Farrell, Ellie Farrell, and Emily Morabito; and her great-nephews, Matthew Morabito, Christopher Morabito, Robert Farrell III, Ryan Farrell, and Colin Farrell.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her nephew, Robert Farrell Jr.
A calling hour will be held on Friday, Sept. 28, from 8 to 9 a.m. at Wilkinson-Bean-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the carriage house entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:30 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 300 NH Route 25, Meredith.
Burial will follow in Holland Hill Cemetery on NH Route 109 North in Moultonborough.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
