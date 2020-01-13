GILFORD — Jeanne E. (Cabral) Guptill, 82, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Jan. 1, 2020.
She was raised in Bristol and graduated from Bristol High School. She has resided in Gilford for many years now.
She enjoyed quilting, sewing, and knitting, as well as going out to lunch, yard sales, and thrift stores with her daughter.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Linteau) Flanders; son Roland (Tazz) Linteau; sisters Margie Bird and Nikki Thomas; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
She was predeceased by her son, Allen “Peanut” Linteau; parents Nick and Babe Cabral; siblings Norman “Butch” Cabral, Linda (Cabral) Giguere, and Joyce O’Dougherty; nieces Deborah O’Brien and Ashley Thomas; and grandson Micah Sparks.
There will be a graveside service on Sunday, May 3, at 1 p.m. at Homeland Cemetery in Bristol.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the N.H. Food Bank, 700 East Industrial Park Drive, Manchester, NH 03109.
Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol is assisting with arrangements.
