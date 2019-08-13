LACONIA — Jeanne Ballester, 91, passed away on Aug. 10, 2019, surrounded by love at Taylor Community.
Jeanne was born on April 4, 1928, in Gardner, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Ernest Joseph Beauchene and Dorothy (Clapp) Beauchene / Hallock. She married her lifelong love, George Ballester Sr., on June 27, 1946.
A wonderful wife, mother, and friend, Jeanne was gracious, kind, and caring. Well-liked by all who met her, she was adored by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Jeanne lovingly raised three children and worked in the office of Dr. William Gage and in her husband’s real estate practice.
In retirement, she, with her husband, George, moved to Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, where she volunteered at a pet rescue, walking dogs. Jeanne loved all animals, especially dogs, and was often heard to say, “I never met a dog I didn’t like.”
Jeanne is survived by her two sons, George Ballester Jr. and his partner, Lucine Folgueras, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Michael Ballester of Laconia; daughter Maureen Ballester and her partner, George Gray, of Gilmanton; brother Lyndon Beauchene of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Jeanne was predeceased by her husband, George Ballester Sr.
Jeanne’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all staff at Taylor Community for their loving care of Jeanne these last nine years. Jeanne loved living at Taylor.
There will be no calling hours or services.
For those who wish, the family suggests that you remember Jeanne with an act of kindness.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.