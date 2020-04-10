LACONIA — Jean Murphy Woodman, 93, died March 24, 2020, at Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia.
Jean was born on Sept. 12, 1926, in Springfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of Joseph C. Murphy and Grace (Lavalle) Murphy. She graduated from Turners Falls High School in 1944 and Becker College in 1946.
In 1948, she married Charles Woodman and moved to Schenectady, New York, where she was employed by the General Electric Company. She and her husband moved to Nahant, Massachusetts, in the early fifties, where she worked for G.E. in Lynn. During the sixties and seventies, she lived in Georgetown and North Easton, Massachusetts. During the summers, she sailed along the coast of Maine, went on two cross-country camping trips with her family, and spent summers in Appleton, Maine. After 25 years of dedicated service at the Brockton Veterans Administration Medical Center, in 2004 she retired at the age of 78 and moved from Brockton, Massachusetts, to Meredith, New Hampshire, to be closer to family, leaving many good friends and co-workers behind.
Jean was predeceased by her parents; former husband Charles A. Woodman; brother Clifford J. Murphy; and nephew Brian Murphy.
She is survived by a daughter, Betty J. Woodman, and her partner, Scott Hacker, of Newmarket; a son, Roger M. Woodman of Meredith; a grandson, Ryan Kohlsdorf of Grass Valley, California; a granddaughter, Leah Richmond and her husband, Dylan, of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; a granddaughter, Gracia Woodman, of Pembroke; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Interment will be in Blair Cemetery, Campton, and a small family gathering is planned, as circumstances allow.
