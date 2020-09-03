LACONIA — Jean Robert Masse Sr, 84, of Church Street, passed away at Lakes Region General Hospital on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, after a long illness surrounded by his loving family.
Jean was born on March 3, 1936, in Acushnet, MA, to the late Roland G. and Leonette (Archambeault) Masse.
Jean was a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Council 428 and a member of the Laconia Elks Lodge #876.
Jean loved to camp, play cards, going to church, and the Knights of Columbus.
Jean is survived by four sons, Jean Masse Jr., Stephen Masse, Patrick Masse, and Jamie Masse; two daughters, Rebecca and Amy; grandchildren, Megan Masse, Jean Masse III, Brenden Shurtleff, Bryan Shurtleff and many other grandchildren; and by his longtime companion and friend, Ladonna Gillis. In addition to his parents, Jean was predeceased by his wife, Jane E. (Zylinski) Masse, two sons, Kevin Masse and Jody Masse, and a daughter, Heather.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
A calling hour will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m., also at the church.
Burial will follow the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Jean’s name be made to the Knights of Columbus, 291 Union Ave., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
