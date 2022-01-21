On Thursday, January 13, 2022, Jean "Patti" Lambert passed away peacefully with her children by her side. Patti fought a heroic battle with a respiratory illness until she was called home to God.
Patti was born on August 6, 1954 in Attleboro, MA, and grew up in Norton, MA. In 1987, Patti relocated to Sanbornton, NH, where her and Joseph Giunta brought up their family; she ran an at-home daycare, attended church each Sunday and taught Sunday school classes.
Each location Patti lived, she soon became the neighborhood "Ma." Patti’s door was always open to her kids’ friends, where they were welcomed with open arms, a caring smile and a judgment free zone.
Patti enjoyed the outdoors and spent many years snowmobiling, four-wheeling, camping, hiking and, in her later years, enjoyed boating on Winnisquam lake.
Patti loved to dance and listen to John Denver; she loved all animals and refused to kill spiders. In her downtime, she enjoyed a cup of coffee, relaxing on her couch, watching a lifetime movie and posting inspirational messages on Facebook, and was known to occasionally express her colorful beliefs from time to time.
Patti’s grandchildren’s memories will consist of sleeping at Ma’s, baking, cooking, dancing, and laughing until their bellies hurt.
Patti and her children shared a very special bond, she protected them to no end, she instilled the importance of peace among family, and, above all, loved her family immensely.
Patti is preceded in death by her mother and father, Marion and Roger Lambert; her brothers, Roger, Robert "Bobby," and Charles "Skip" Lambert; and her son, Gary Teixeira.
Patti is survived by her long-time best friend Scott Lawrence and their four cats, Jasper, Cleo, Bella and Grady; her sister, Jackie Bell of Easton, MA; her four children, daughter, Lindsey Giunta-Dow and husband Ray, daughter, Melissa Paquette and husband Andrew, son, Joseph Giunta Jr. and wife Nicole, all of Sanbornton, NH, And Traci Teixeira-Nyman and husband Mark of Owasso, OK; as well as several amazing nieces and nephews, and her favorite people on earth, all of her beautiful grandchildren.
A celebration of Patti’s life will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Franklin Elks Lodge #1280 located at 125 South Main St., Franklin, NH. Patti touched the hearts of many and each of you are welcome to attend.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook can be found at www.Neunfuneralhomes.Com.
