Jean P. Auger, 97

SANBORNTON — It is with great sadness we share that Jean Paul Auger died on Sunday, June 11, from complications due to a stroke. He was a quiet, honest man who lived his almost-hundred years simply, but fully.

Jean was born in the front bedroom of the family’s farm 97 years ago to Alphonse Auger and Helene Carriere on Oct. 26,1925. He deeply loved his family’s homestead and dedicated his life to working on it. After the loss of his mother at 3-years-old, Jean would accompany his father in the fields and woods near their home as he worked. He would help his father with the milking, haying and cutting wood. This partnership continued for much of Jean’s adult life, as his full-time employment until 1968 when his father retired from farming.

