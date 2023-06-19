Jean P. Auger, 97

SANBORNTON — It is with great sadness we share that Jean Paul Auger died on Sunday, June 11, from complications due to a stroke. He was a quiet, honest man who lived his almost-hundred years simply, but fully.
Jean was born in the front bedroom of the family’s farm 97 years ago to Alphonse Auger and Helene Carriere on Oct. 26,1925. He deeply loved his family’s homestead and dedicated his life to working on it. After the loss of his mother at 3-years-old, Jean would accompany his father in the fields and woods near their home as he worked. He would help his father with the milking, haying and cutting wood. This partnership continued for much of Jean’s adult life, as his full-time employment until 1968 when his father retired from farming.
Jean then went to work for the Sanbornton Highway Department. In 1973, he was appointed road agent for the town. The town’s residents continued to elect him into this position for the next 23 years consecutively. He was incredibly dedicated to the town of Sanbornton, the care of its roads, and the safety of its residents. Jean believed in hard work; more than once he would miss Christmas Day with his family, instead clearing the roads and cleaning up after bad storms. During the blizzard of 1978, Jean worked non-stop, not seeing his family for four days. He was a conscientious leader in town, striving to keep a budget that wouldn’t cause significant tax increases for fellow residents, while still providing high-quality roads. In 1999, at the age of 74, Jean was appointed road agent a second time to fill a vacancy, finally retiring in 2000.
Family was vitally important to Jean. In 1950, he married his wife, Evelyn (Corliss) at the family’s farm. Together they raised five children. He was a reserved man, who spoke little. When he did, it was with a deep, gruff voice that would often make everyone stop and take note. He was known to say, “I know you are hearing me, but are you listening?” He was very observant, quietly watching what was going on around him, and surprising everyone with a perfectly timed comment, quip or joke.
Jean’s lifelong passion and love for his family’s farm and land passed on to future generations. He instilled this love of the land with his sons and eldest grandson. His passion for farming appeared in his youngest grandson, who still raises cows in the farm’s fields, which Jean would watch in his later years. In retirement he loved nothing more than sitting on the front porch watching cars pass and animals grazing in the fields. Jean was fiercely dedicated to his family and their accomplishments. He was proud of the fact that his daughter was a teacher helping children, and he gave sage advice to his granddaughter, both of whom took care of him during his illness and final years. He referred to them as his faithful nurses.
One of Jean’s proudest moments was when he was the second person in the Auger family to receive the Boston Post Cane, a long-standing award given to the oldest living person in town of Sanbornton. He followed in his father Alphonse’s footsteps, who had previously received the honor at the age of 98. Jean held the cane from July 2021 to June 2023.
Jean is survived by his wife of 72 years, Evelyn Auger of Sanbornton; son, Paul Auger of Northfield; daughter, Carole and son-in-law Kevin Barbour of Sanbornton; son, Gregg and daughter-in-law Pam Auger of Sanbornton; son, Christopher and daughter-in-law Debbie Auger of Sanbornton; and daughter-in-law, Jeanne Auger of Tilton. He was always interested in the lives of his 11 grandchildren, Scott Auger and Sarah Sachetta; Matthew Auger and Kim Peele; Quinn Barbour and Kier Barbour; Thomas Grover, Eli Auger, and Lynzey Ly; and Natalie Kitching-Rajak and Nicole Boose. Jean is also survived by 24 great-grandchildren. He has one remaining sister-in-law, Pat Auger of Bristol, and many nieces and nephews.
Jean was predeceased by his parents, Alphonse Auger and Helene (Carriere) Auger; stepmother, Beatrice (Nault) Auger; siblings, Anita Laughy, Marcelle Abear and Archie Auger; son, Michael Auger of Sanbornton; daughter-in-law, Dayle Auger of Northfield; and some of his great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on July 6, at 1 p.m., at the family cemetery, Shadagee Mountain Cemetery, at 150 Hale Road in Sanbornton. Come dressed casually, as that is in keeping with the simple life Jean lead.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Hampshire Farm Bureau, 295 Sheep Davis Road, Concord, NH 03301.
The family would like to express thanks to Ray Neun of Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin for his kindness and professionalism during this difficult time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.