MEREDITH — Jean Maida Drouin, passed away at Forestview Manor on Oct. 13, 2019. She would have been 90 years young on Jan. 9, 2020.
Jean was born on Jan. 9, 1930, the daughter of Joseph and Maida (O'Brien) Gamache. Jeanie, as Dad called her, was a loving and devoted wife to Richard N. Drouin who passed away Jan. 16, 2004; a devoted mother of four; and caretaker to any animal her kids would find and bring home.
Mom and Dad loved to travel and drive through the North Country, especially when the snow came and they could hit the slopes. As retirement approached, they explored Florida and decided they would move there. Sadly, after a few years, Dad’s health declined and he was gone. Mom soldiered on ... she mourned Dad but was thankful for the years they shared and continued to enjoy her life, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and dear friends.
Our mother truly enjoyed singing. She especially loved to test her voice in the car; great acoustics, she would say. Mom would make regular visits to the Humane Society to collect a few dogs and cats, and immediately head for the nursing homes in the area, including the former Laconia State School, to visit with the residents. Our mother especially loved those visits when they resulted in “ear-to-ear smiles” on the residents’ faces as they played with the pets.
Jean, our Mom, was truly “special” to us. She loved life, her family, and pets, and though no longer with us, we will continue to love her forever!
Jean is survived by her son, Thomas Drouin, and wife Valerie of Gilford; daughter Kathryn Owens of Naples, Florida; daughter Cynthia Wilson and husband Lee of Carnesville, Georgia; and son James Drouin and wife Susan of Sandwich. Jeanie also has seven grandchildren, Heather, Brett, Jacob, Olivia, Dallas, Kelly, and Alyssa; and nine great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to N.H. Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
