GILFORD — Jean Louise Evvard, 93, died peacefully on Jan. 3, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends.
Jean was born on Sept. 28, 1925, in Elyria, Ohio, the daughter of Richard and Jofaya (Rose) Doing. She married the love of her life, Dr. John C. Evvard, in 1952. She worked for American Greetings in 1943 and was a secretary for NACA (now NASA).
Jean was an equestrian who bred horses and loved dogs and all animals, especially birds. She was an avid gardener and a great cook, often feeding the entire neighborhood. She was involved with the New Hampshire Music Festival and organized a line dancing group that would meet at her house and dance the night away. She also helped to organize POSH, People Organized to Show Horses, and was an officer of the Paint Horse Club.
Jean was an incredible woman who touched everyone she knew. She had an unusually persistent optimism which inspired generations. Her kindness and generosity was beyond compare, no matter who showed up at her door.
Jean is survived by her eight children, 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, Jean was predeceased by her loving husband, John Cooper Evvard, and her sister, Jane Mariner.
She will be sorely missed by all.
Calling hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Graveside service and celebration of life will be in the spring.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
