EUSTIS, Fla. — Jean Kennedy Downing, 91, daughter of Gordon Lincoln and Alice Mae (Spaulding) Kennedy, born June 7, 1927, in Lexington, Massachusetts, and formerly of East Alton, New Hampshire, East Rochester, New Hampshire, and Leesburg, Florida, passed away on Dec. 18, 2018, while living for the last year in Eustis, Florida.
Jean was born, raised and lived into early adulthood on Massachusetts Avenue in East Lexington, Massachusetts. She was a 1945 graduate of Lexington High School, and was part of the first co-ed Wood Shop Class during her senior year. She was a 1947 graduate of Fisher Junior College in Boston, Massachusetts, and then moved with her family to East Alton, New Hampshire, that year.
She was a medical secretary at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, for several years before landing a job at Aetna Life & Casualty in Hartford, Connecticut.
In her late 20s, she met the love of her life, Philip Edward Downing of Alton Bay, New Hampshire. On their birthday in 1957, they were married in the historic East Alton Meetinghouse at Gilman’s Corner.
While raising a family, Jean returned to school and became a licensed New Hampshire Real Estate Broker, working for Downing Real Estate at Downing’s Landing with her husband and his brothers, Judson H. Downing and Richard S. Downing.
Upon her husband Phil’s retirement from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, they wintered in Leesburg, Florida.
Jean was predeceased by both of her parents; husband Philip Edward; son Mark Frederick; and brother Charles Spaulding Kennedy.
She is survived by her loving family, son Charles Spaulding Downing and his wife, Bonnie Lou (Heath), of South Berwick, Maine; daughter Katheryn Alice Downing of Dover, New Hampshire; grandson Cory David Moore, partner Trisha James and great-granddaughter Tiffany James of Haslet, Texas; granddaughter Mandy D. (Moore) Barriball and husband Michael of Solomons, Maryland; great-granddaughter Sarah J. Moore of Greenwood, South Carolina; great-grandson Shawn M. Barriball of Denton, Texas; granddaughter Jennie (Yeung) Lamothe and husband Reggie of Chicopee, Massachusetts; granddaughter Elaine Yeung of Jackson, Wyoming; and granddaughter Elisa (Yeung) Martin, husband Jake, great-granddaughters Kennedy Elisabeth Martin and Keira Rayne Martin of Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Please join the family in celebrating Jean’s life on Saturday, July 13, starting with an 11 a.m. memorial gathering at the Old Riverside Cemetery, Main Street, Alton,New Hampshire, and a light lunch to follow at Winnipesaukee Masonic Lodge 75 F & AM, Route 28, 40 Suncook Valley Road, Alton.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to either Warren-Alpha-Unity-Fraternal Chapter 10, Order of the Eastern Star, c/o: Ms. Dawn Anderson, PM, 195 Pine Hill Road, Center Ossipee, NH 03814; or to the Cocheco Valley Humane Society, 262 County Farm Road, Dover, NH 03820.
