BELMONT — Jean G. Foote, 65, of Mile Hill Road, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Concord Hospital-Laconia.
Jean was born on July 5, 1956 in Bridgeport, CT, the daughter of the late John T. and Ethel "Maggie" (Ainsworth) Butler.
Jean moved to the Lakes Region about 30 years ago and worked many years in sales for the Laconia Citizen, and the Meredith News, she was then known as Jean Seraiva.
Jean volunteered for the Laconia Land & Trust in its early years and later for the NH Association of the Blind. After losing her sight, she established Visually Psychic. Jean loved her family and her garden as much as riding her Harley and later her guide dog UKIE.
Jean is survived by her loving and caring husband, Dan Foote of Belmont; her daughter, Jessica Seraiva of Pasadena, CA; two grandchildren, Willem and Willow Foote; siblings, Paul Butler and his wife, Atsko-Ishiwa, of E. Moriches, NY, Peter Butler, of Franklin; Janet Ainsworth of Elkhorn, NE and her children, Angela and Edward, Ann Schofield, of Laconia and her son, Joshua; her step-children, Alex and Covey Foote. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her loving son, Jason Seraiva; and by her siblings, Jack, Kathy, Bob and Ken.
Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Jean's name may be made to Freedom Guide for Dogs for the Blind Inc., 1210 Hardscrabble Road, Cassville, NY 13318, info@freedomguidedogs.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.