FRANKLIN — Jean Elizabeth Verdon, 92, of Franklin, passed away on Aug. 23, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, with her family by her side.
One of Jean’s biggest passions in her life was in helping others that were in need. She also enjoyed watching the hummingbirds in her lovely garden. But, most of all, Jean very much loved her husband, Jim, “Dad”, with 71 beautiful years together, and her children for which her kindness and generosity could not have been greater.
Jean is survived by her husband, James K. Verdon Sr.; her children, Jean E. Verdon of Northbridge, Massachusetts, James K. Verdon Jr. and wife Diane of Port Charlotte, Florida, Joyce E. Verdon of Laconia, and June E. Laprade and husband William of Meredith; along with five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind a sister, Pearl Dellinger, and her husband, Ralph, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island.
Jean was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Bernadette Tessier, and a brother, Donald Tessier.
The family wishes to have a Memorial Service at a later date and, in lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Jean’s name to the American Cancer Society.
