Jean Davis, 98

LACONIA — Jean (Crowley) Davis, 98, of Laconia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 17, at the Taylor Community.

Jean was born and raised in Concord, and attended Concord High School. Jean worked for the State of New Hampshire for many years until her retirement and subsequent move to California in 1991, where she and Paul Davis married and lived until they moved to the Taylor Community in Laconia in 2007. Paul and Jean were married for 26 years.

