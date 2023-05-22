Jean Davis, 98

LACONIA — Jean (Crowley) Davis, 98, of Laconia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 17, at the Taylor Community.
Jean was born and raised in Concord, and attended Concord High School. Jean worked for the State of New Hampshire for many years until her retirement and subsequent move to California in 1991, where she and Paul Davis married and lived until they moved to the Taylor Community in Laconia in 2007. Paul and Jean were married for 26 years.
Jean is survived by her stepdaughter, Jill Smith; grandson, Evan Bautista and his wife Kelly; great-granddaughter, Lavinia Bautista; granddaughter, Laura Bautista Blinn and her husband Brian Blinn, all of San Jose, California; and many beloved nieces and nephews on the east and west coasts; nieces, Dawn Marie Luman of Nacogdoches, Texas, and Lois Ann Adkison and her husband Randy of Liberty, Missouri; nephew, Joe W Stephens III and his wife Cindy of Van Alstyne, Texas; and 12 great-nieces and great-nephews, and three great-great nieces.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Paul True Davis of Laconia; sister, Elizabeth Ann (Crowley) Stephens; brother-in-law, Joe Wheeler Stephens Jr; nephew-in-law, Ken Luman; parents, Francis Crowley and Anna (Chapman) Crowley; stepmother, Lillian Crowley; brother, Donald Francis Crowley; and first husband, Eugene “Woody” H. Woodward.
Interment will be at a later date in the Davis family plot at Skylawn Cemetery, San Mateo California, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
