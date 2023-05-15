Jean Amero, 71

Jean Amero, 71

 TILTON — Jean (VanGelder) Amero, 71, a resident of New Hampshire since 1980, passed away on Saturday, May 13, at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord after a long illness. She was born in Melrose, Massachusetts on May 16, 1951, the daughter of John and Irene (Griffith) VanGelder.

Following her graduation from high school, Jean went on to graduate from the University of New Hampshire with her bachelor of science degree. She later completed her anesthesia training at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine. Utilizing her skills she went on to proudly work as a registered nurse in the ICU at Lakes Region General Hospital until her retirement.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.