Jean Amero, 71

TILTON — Jean (VanGelder) Amero, 71, a resident of New Hampshire since 1980, passed away on Saturday, May 13, at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord after a long illness. She was born in Melrose, Massachusetts on May 16, 1951, the daughter of John and Irene (Griffith) VanGelder.
Following her graduation from high school, Jean went on to graduate from the University of New Hampshire with her bachelor of science degree. She later completed her anesthesia training at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine. Utilizing her skills she went on to proudly work as a registered nurse in the ICU at Lakes Region General Hospital until her retirement.
She and her husband were the owners and operators of Belgian Acres Farm in Tilton for many years, hosting weddings, and every winter would bring their horses to Mills Falls in Meredith for families to enjoy horse drawn sleigh rides. Together they were very active in the Lakes Region Respite Care program following 9-11.
Jean loved going to the ocean and being on Lake Winnisquam any chance she had. She will always be remembered for the smile on her face no matter the circumstance she was in.
She was predeceased by her parents; an infant son, Scott Better; and a brother, James VanGelder.
Her family includes her husband of 27 years, Alan J. Amero of Tilton; her son, Bryan Better of Pittsfield, Massachusetts; her granddaughter, Ayla Better; and her brother, John VanGelder of Salem.
According to Jean’s wishes there will not be any calling hours. A service will be held on Saturday, May, 20, at 11 a.m., at the Smart Memorial Home, 584 West Main St., Tilton.
To remember Jean in a special way, make a donation in her memory to a charity of your choice.
