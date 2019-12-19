NEW HAMPTON — Jason W. Sorrell, 40, died Dec. 12, 2019, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester after a brief illness.
He was born in Laconia, the son of Daniel W. Sorrell Sr. and Dorothy (Fleury) Loisel. Jason has lived in Bridgewater, New Hampton, and Bristol throughout his life. He attended Newfound Area schools and was self-employed as a roofer. Jason loved his family and friends and the time he spent with them.
He is survived by his parents, Steven and Dorothy Loisel of New Hampton; sons Kody Sorrell and Kaleb Sorrell, both of New Hampton, and Ryan Sorrell of Missouri; daughters Emma Smith of Gilmanton and Sophia Pettigrew of Farmington; brothers Daniel Sorrell Jr. of New Hampton and Keith Sorrell of Franklin; a sister, Alisha Morgan of Franklin; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins. He was particularly close to his aunt, Shirley Fluery, whom he considered to be his second mom.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Tapply-Thompson Community Center, 30 North Main St., Bristol.
Burial will be in Homeland Cemetery in the spring.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to defray expenses at www.gofundme.com/f/tnbbw-jason039s-funeral-costs.
Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
