LACONIA — Jason D. Labonville, 24, died on Oct. 25, 2019, in New York.
Jason was born on Sept. 21, 1995, in Nashua, the son of Eric Labonville and Jennifer (Poole) Freo.
Jason was employed as a painter. He had many interests, especially music.
Jason is survived by his parents, Eric Labonville and Jennifer (Poole) Freo; two brothers, Kaleb Flanders and Seth Flanders; and his maternal grandmother, Nancy Poole. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jason was predeceased by his grandparents, Donald Poole and Peter and Annie Labonville.
There will be a Calling Hour on Thursday, Nov. 21, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. A Memorial Service will follow at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the family plot at Bayside Cemetery, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
